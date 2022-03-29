Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: High winds and blowing dust are possible Tuesday

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect Tuesday as a strong storm system moves through the area. This system will bring strong winds, areas of blowing dust, cooler temperatures, mountain snow showers, and scattered showers along the lower elevations. We can't rule out a thunderstorm with this system.

The winds will start to increase mid-morning out of the west and become stronger throughout the afternoon. We will see the winds peak around 50 to 55 mph along the east slopes of the area mountains. High wind warnings, blowing dust, and wind advisories will be in place through tonight.

Driving and wind safety tips:

https://www.weather.gov/safety/wind-dust-storm

https://www.weather.gov/mlb/seasonal_wind_rules

https://www.weather.gov/safety/wind

