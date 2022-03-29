El Paso areas expecting danger caused by high winds

EL PASO, Texas-- A big nearby storm has created strong winds that will affect travel conditions in the east and northeast portions of El Paso.

Winds are expected to reach 30 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts up to 60 mph. There's also a blowing dust advisory, warning about one-quarter and one-mile visibility.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected, with winds making vehicles harder to control, and the reduced visibilities increase the danger.

People should avoid being outside, especially near loose objects, trees and branches, because they may blow around.

If possible, remain in your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.