One person dead after multi-vehicle crash and car fire on I-10 and Hawkins

EL PASO, Texas -- One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash which caused at least one car to catch fire on I-10 and Hawkins.

According to first responders, the incident involved two vehicles.

Officials confirmed that one person died following the multi-vehicle crash. At this stage they were unable to tell us if anyone else is injured and needed to be taken to the hospital.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m.

Traffic in this area is being diverted to Gateway Boulevard.