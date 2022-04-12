New Mexico fires gain ground amid dry, windy conditions

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Another day of critical fire weather is hampering efforts by firefighters in New Mexico to get a handle on blazes that have prompted evacuations and charred hundreds of acres. Fire officials have confirmed that one home and numerous outbuildings already have been damaged or destroyed by the fire burning along the Rio Grande south of Albuquerque. About 200 structures were threatened and evacuations remained in place. In northern New Mexico, steep terrain and gusts up to 60 mph were keeping crews from directly attacking a fire near the community of Las Vegas. More evacuations were ordered there as the fire made a big push to the northeast.