New Veteran’s Memorial Park being added to War Eagles Museum and Santa Teresa Airport

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A new park dedicated to all veterans who served the United States of America is being built in front of the Santa Teresa Airport and War Eagles Museum.

On the pad being built for the park will sit a Marine, Vietnam ear UH34D helicopter.

It is the same style of helicopter that transports the President of the United States and their family.

“It's actually being done in honor of a dear friend and pilot of ours named John Van Nordwick who actually got to fly the Kennedy family for many many years,” explained War Eagles Museum Executive Director Vanessa Martinez regarding why they chose that specific bird."

According to Martinez there will be another unique feature to the park as well, a flag burning pit.

She went on to say, “There are many businesses and people in their homes that fly their American flags and don't know what to do with it once it's torn. And so this will be a place you can come to bring your flag and it be disposed of properly.”

In order to complete paying for the construction of the park, officials have crearted a gofundme which you can find at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/veterans-memorial-park-in-santa-teresa-nm