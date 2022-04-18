Beaumont Army Med. Center to update water situation

FORT BLISS, Texas- After debris had been found in the water on the main campus of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, an update will be released later today.

On the 7th of April it was reported that the hospital commander had determined that the water was not safe to drink.

In a press release on April 8th the hospital said, "Based on environmental testing, the quality of water is safe for some uses such as routine hand-washing and patient showering. Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital will

continue to restrict water for surgeries, dental, drinking or ingesting, food preparation, and eye wash stations. Portable eye-wash stations have arrived in place of fixed stations for staff usage.

No patients were transferred to other area hospitals due to the water issues. WBAMC

will continue to divert trauma patients to local hospitals."

ABC-7 has reached out to the medical center for an on-camera interview and is still waiting for an answer.

A hospital official did confirm that the release would happen later today.