Former NMSU guard Jabari Rice to transfer to Texas

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - From a New Mexico State Aggie, to a Texas Longhorn.

Former NMSU guard, Sir' Jabari Rice is headed back to his home state after announcing Tuesday afternoon that he'll be joining the Texas Longhorns.

Rice has one more year of eligibility.

He entered the transfer portal shortly after NMSU announced the hiring of Greg Heiar as NMSU's men's basketball coach.

Rice announced via Twitter his intention to join the Longhorns for the final year of his collegiate career.

Rice spent all of his five seasons in college playing for the NMSU Aggies.

Following the 2019-20 season, Rice earned All-Western Athletic Conference first-team honors.

The WAC Tournament was canceled that season due to the pandemic.

Rice then was named to the second-team all-conference honors both of the last two seasons and then was named to the 2022 WAC all-tournament team.

Last season Rice averaged 11 points a game, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.