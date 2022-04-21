Gun Safety and awareness in El Paso
El Paso, Texas -- Handgun and firearm safety courses in El Paso teach when and how to use a gun.
The Texas DPS divides gun safety courses into four categories:
- Laws that relate to the use of weapons and deadly force
- Handgun use and safety
- Non-Violent Dispute Resolution
- Proper storage practices for handguns
In order to obtain a Texas License to Carry, you must take a four to the six-hour course by an instructor licensed by the Texas Department of Public Safety. You must also attend an in-person shooting proficiency demonstration.
You must pass a background check and be fingerprinted by the DPS contractor. At that point, it is required by law to receive your License to Carry within 60 days.
Comments