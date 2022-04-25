SISD breaks ground on Student Activity Complex II

EL PASO, Texas- The Socorro Independent School District broke ground on the soon-to-be second Student Activities Complex II being built behind the old complex that is still standing.

This comes as part of the 2017 Socorro Independent School District Bond voters approved in 2017.

The new facility will hold around 6,500 people for various athletic, student and staff events.

It will cost around $58.9 million. Banes General Contractors will build the facility. HKS Architects designed it.

It will include a new athletic field, concession areas, locker rooms, offices and conference rooms for athletics and fine arts when completed.