Wind-whipped fire forces more New Mexico residents to flee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico’s tinder-dry mountainsides and forcing more residents to flee as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 188 square miles. It’s the biggest wildfire in the U.S. and is moving quickly because of hot, dry and windy conditions that make for extreme wildfire danger. The fire ballooned in size on Sunday and authorities expanded their call for evacuation for the small town of Mora and put residents in Las Vegas on notice. Another New Mexico wildfire in mountains near the Los Alamos National Laboratory prompted more evacuations over the weekend.