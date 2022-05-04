Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons

By JON GAMBRELL and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strikes crimes and said that his armed forces would respond “on the battlefield.” Heavy fighting also raged at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel mill, which represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city. Elsewhere, the European Union weighed whether to further punish Moscow with a ban on oil imports.