El Paso nursing student overcomes hurdles throughout her nursing education

EL PASO, Texas -- Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso opened its doors ten years ago.

Since then 1,080 nurses have graduated and helped to reduce the nursing shortage in El Paso.

Samantha Parada is a nursing student at TTUHSC El Paso. She manages two restaurants, has two children and is a full-time student. As if that weren't enough, she learned she had a tumor that was affecting her health.

"That kind of debilitated me at first and I didn’t know which direction to look in you know there were days when I didn’t want to study and I didn't know what to do and I didn't know how I was gonna finish school," said Parada.

Parada said with the support of her classmates and staff at TTUHSC El Paso she continued her education while in recovery.

"I kept my goal in mind I was really motivated by my kids I wasn’t okay with where I was," "made sure that we stuck to where I want to be and nothing was gonna get in our way," said Parada

Parada credits a family member for encouraging her to pursue her goal.

"Her name is Sherri. She was a neonatal ICU nurse. She passed away about three years ago in a car accident," Parada said. "She told me how much it changed her life and she thought it was a good profession for me. It was one of the last conversations that me and her had."

Despite the challenges, love and resilience have carried Parada through. She will earn her degree next spring and her long-awaited title as a registered nurse.

"There's a light at the end of the tunnel. It's right there. I can reach it. I can see it. And it gives me hope for the future," Parada said