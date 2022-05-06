New Mexico regulators adopt clean car rule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators have adopted more stringent motor vehicle emissions standards as part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s push against climate change. The rule was adopted Thursday by the state Environmental Improvement Board following a joint public hearing with air quality officials who oversee the Albuquerque metro area. Following in the footsteps of California, the new rule takes effect July 1. It will require reduced emissions in cars, trucks and SUVs starting with the 2026 model year. The state is calling for more electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to be sold. Meanwhile, utility officials are still working on plans to ensure they have enough capacity to meet future demands.