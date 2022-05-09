Child left inside sweltering East El Paso daycare bus asleep and unattended

EL PASO, Texas - One El Paso mother spent a Mother's Day weekend in anguish, after learning her 7-year-old son was forgotten and left inside a sweltering daycare bus.

The incident happened Friday.

7-year-old Jason Escajeda had fallen asleep after being picked up from his elementary school and taken to the daycare center on the Eastside.

He woke up only to find he was locked inside the van.

Scared and confused, the boy managed to open the driver's side door of the bus and walked into the Wonder World Daycare center.

However, the boy's mother, Jennifer Escajeda, is upset the daycare never informed her of the incident and only learned about it from her son.

Now she wants answers and action taken against that driver.

ABC-7 spoke with the daycare owner, and Enrique Villalobos admits the daycare dropped the ball, leaving Jason inside the daycare bus.

Villalobos says he is willing to comply with whatever the mother wants and says security will be beefed up at the daycare.

Escajeda says Children Protective Services or CPS is investigating to try to determine just how long the child was left inside the bus unattended.