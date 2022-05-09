Juarez to increase security protocols with new “Sentinel Platform” this summer

CD. JUAREZ, Chihuahua - Juarez is set to increase its security and surveillance this summer. The Chihuahua State Governor, Maru Campos, will bring new security protocols to the border by bringing the state's secretary of public safety to Juarez.

Operations will kick off this August. Plans include a 20-story building in downtown Juarez; it will be the tallest building in town. Construction is expected to take 18 months.

It will be called "Sentinel Tower" and will headquarter the public safety department along with a massive amount of surveillance systems and operations.

"It is a building that is a symbol of security and the rule of law," said Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos at the "Sentinel Platform" presentation back in mid-April in Juarez.

The state governor said Chihuahua security operations will be monitored from this building. Important decisions will be made inside this building to strengthen the security and peace of the people of Chihuahua.

Currently, security operations in Juarez include more than 600 cameras. That number is expected to skyrocket to 3,000. Those cameras will also be monitored through this building.

The increase in cameras will allow investigators to monitor crime scenes and track criminals in real-time.

The platform also includes drones, road monitors and checkpoints to screen vehicles and people coming in and out of Chihuahua. All of this is to reduce violence, homicides and crime, says Gilberto Loya, the state's secretary of public safety.

"The most important goal is to continue to reduce violence, to continue to reduce homicide and crime rates," Loya said.

When Governor Campos was the city of Chihuahua's mayor, she implemented a similar program called the "Shield Platform," which Loya said reduced crime rates.

"We came to innovate Juarez," Campos said at the presentation. She says they have faith in the plan and building l will be the solution the State and Juarez need."

Just as ABC-7 reported last month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Chihuahua's Governor met in April after Abbott ordered additional inspections for every truck coming to the state from Mexico. After this meeting, governor Abbott agreed to stop those additional inspections for trucks coming from Chihuahua after Maru Campos showed him the "sentinel program."