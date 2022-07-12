Second COVID-19 Booster for Adults

The White House wants to make second COVID boosters available to all adults.

Right now, second boosters are only authorized for people who are at least 50 years old or immunocompromised. The food and drug administration is working to change that.

Some experts are worried younger adults' immunity is waning and the B.A. 5 sub-variant of omicron is more likely to reinfect people than previous variants.

One question remaining is how many people would actually get second boosters? Only about half of Americans eligible for a first booster have gotten one. Just more than a quarter of those already qualified for a second booster have gotten that shot.