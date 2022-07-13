Skip to Content
Retired police academy instructor, suggests improper technique was used, in testimony on 3rd day of murder trial

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --- Day three continued today for the trial of former Officer Christopher Smelser who is accused of killing Antonio Valenzuela on February 29, 2020, using a vascular neck restraint.

The VNR practice Smelser used to restrain Valenzuela, was once again called into question.

Shane Brisco was called to the stand. He is a retired instructor and director of the police academy. He details the practices confirming the training technique is used. Brisco says he believes Smelser held the VNR for too long.

