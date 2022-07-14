Aces have WNBA record first half in 108-74 rout of Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 20 of her 25 points in a record-breaking first half to help the Las Vegas Aces rout the New York Liberty 108-74. Las Vegas scored the first 12 points on the way to a 37-13 lead after one quarter. Chelsea Gray had 11 of her 16 points in the opening period, making three 3-pointers. Las Vegas was a sizzling 14 for 18 from the field, including making seven of eight 3-pointers. The Aces extended the advantage in the second quarter and were up 71-36 at the half. Their total was the most ever scored in the first half of a WNBA game. Natasha Howard scored 19 points to lead New York.