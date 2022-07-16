Skip to Content
Two people killed in a fiery crash in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas - Two people were killed after a fiery crash in the Lower Valley, according to El Paso Police.

The crash happened at I-10 East and Lomaland Dr around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The car crashed, rolled off the freeway onto Gateway Blvd East, according to first responders.

The victims were pronounced dead on scene just minutes after first responders arrived.

Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene of the deadly crash.

