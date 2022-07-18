Uvalde school shooting report details the missed warning signs

EL PASO, Texas – Just a day after the Uvalde shooting report was released by the Investigate Committee, we are learning more about the missed warning signs.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School killed 19 students and two school teachers in Uvalde, TX.

The report does not refer to the gunman by name, but rather the term “attacker” is used throughout. The committee said they would not use his image in order to not glorify him.

The report describes the shooter's life in the days leading up to the attack.

Relatives of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos described him as an isolated individual who was shy and quiet.

According to the report, the shooting at Robb Elementary was the same fourth-grade classroom Ramos once attended. It was known that the attacker had discussed with others bad memories of the fourth grade before the attack.

The report also revealed some of his motives behind the attack, including notoriety and fame.

The gunman told others that he was “saving for something big” and that others would see him in the news one day.

Family members of the gunman said he was bullied and didn’t have many friends and thus likely contributed to the attack.

It was known that the shooter had developed a large fascination with school shootings that he made known.

Those who knew him personally called him “school shooter" after he shared images of him wearing a plate carrier and posing with a BB gun.

None of his online behavior was ever reported, according to the report.

The investigative committee also got information from the owner of the gun store where he bought the weapons. The owner described him as an “average customer with no red flags or suspicious conditions.”

According to the 77-page report, one day before the shooting, the attacker contacted multiple people with ominous messages about doing something the next day.