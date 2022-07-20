Biden to announce executive action on climate after failed effort in Congress

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will lay out a set of executive actions on climate change, according to a White House official, as prospects for his agenda dwindle in Congress.

We are expecting to hear about the President's plan as he will speak about climate issues in Massachusetts. It comes after democratic Senator Joe Manchin torpedoed his party's efforts on sweeping legislation last week.

An executive action would answer urgent calls from many progressives for Biden to act in the wake of that legislative setback. Biden said last week he would take "strong executive action" on climate, but did not provide details.

A white house official says right now all options are on the table, including declaring a national emergency on climate, but no decision has been made on that yet. A national emergency declaration would give the Biden administration broader latitude to take action and use government resources to tackle climate-related issues. That includes funding mitigation efforts and strengthening regulations.