EL Paso Sheriff’s office warns about scams targeting the area

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Sheriff's office is warning about scam calls coming from individuals impersonating employees with the Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the individuals attempt to steal money and personal information from El Pasoans.

The scammers request payments and personal information claiming that they've missed jury duty or have unpaid warrants.

"The Sheriff's office would like to remind the public that they will never be contacted by phone requesting payment for missed jury duty summons, unpaid tickets, or outstanding criminal warrants," said Juan Favela, Deputy Lieutenant El Paso Sheriff’s Office.

The public is encouraged not to exchange personal or financial information over the phone.

"Notifications in regards to missing jury duty or if any fines are assessed will be mailed out to that individual. They will never be called, asking for that to be paid over the phone," said Favela.

If you are concerned about a warrant, you can call the El Paso Sheriff's Office warrant section at (915) 546-2214.

For matters related to jury duty, you can call (915) 546-8102.