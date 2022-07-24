Wiebes wins on Champs-Elysees as women’s Tour returns

PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands has sprinted to victory in the first stage of the women’s Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck Sunday in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. It’s the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de France is being held. Tour de France organizer Amaury Sport Organization previously organized La Course. That was a one-day race held in Paris coinciding with the men’s Tour.

