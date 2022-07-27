Las Cruces Public Schools talk about “school safety” with parents

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Public Schools, FBI, and other law enforcement are starting a "conversation" about school safety with parents tonight.

The tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde prompted the school district to address safety and threat aversion at city hall.

LCPS plans to discuss current training and safety protocols aimed at stopping potential threats.

Parents will be walked through scenarios related to active shooter training and learn protocols that would be followed if there ever is an active shooter.

LCPS superintendent said being unprepared is not an option.

"We are ready to do something and the times have changed. It's no longer wait till it happens. Let's be active. Let's work together. Let's do what's right for kids, and for the safety of our employees as well. Hey, that's what makes an awesome learning environment," said Ralph Ramos LCPS superintendent.

Ramos said LCPS dissected what happened at Uvalde to be better prepared.

"We've had extreme attention on this parents are supper concerned," said Ramos. "We want to do what's right to hold everybody accountable, but not only that to have a plan to really react take care of the situation. Let's not let it drag like it did in Uvalde. Law enforcement is extremely trained here," said Ramos.