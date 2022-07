CNN --

The James Webb telescope is on its ten year journey in space. Now, it will journey around the U.S. as a stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service's latest Forever stamp honors the modern marvel. You can see an artist's depiction of the telescope with its gold coated mirror segments that make up the 21 foot-wide lens.

The 60 cent stamps will debut on September 8th. A sheet of 20 stamps will cost you $12.