Serena Williams’ legacy involves plenty of wins, plenty else

Serena Williams is famous for her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. That is more than any other tennis player accumulated in the sport’s professional era. But mere numbers can’t capture everything Williams has represented during a distinguished career that began when she was a teenager in the 1990s and is remarkable for not just the successes but also the longevity, including a record 10 major championships after turning 30. What Williams has done without a racket in her hand is also rather noteworthy, whether it was her off-court interests or her stands on key issues in tennis and society at large.

