El Paso bone marrow drive for young leukemia patient

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department is hosting a bone marrow drive at Station 5 on 400 Revere Street Saturday from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. for a young El Pasoan who needs a transplant to treat his leukemia.

Captain Travis Reed says the process only takes 5-10 minutes and includes filling out a form and a cheek swab.

Everyone in good health between the ages of 18-55 is encouraged to attend.

The family says this drive helps son only their son but potentially anyone else that needs a transplant, as information will be kept in a pool for other patients.