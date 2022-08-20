Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen

BERLIN (AP) — Promoted Werder Bremen has stunned Borussia Dortmund with three very late goals to win 3-2 and deal the home team its first Bundesliga loss of the season. Scottish forward Oliver Burke scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time. That was two minutes after Niklas Schmidt had equalized. English defender Lee Buchanan started the remarkable comeback when he scored in the 89th. Dortmund was outplayed for much of the game. Bayer Leverkusen slumped to its third consecutive Bundesliga loss when sharp-shooting Hoffenheim racked up a 3-0 win. Schalke forward Simon Teerode squandered two penalty opportunities in a 0-0 draw in Wolfsburg. Vincenzo Grifo’s early goal was enough for Freiburg to win in Stuttgart 1-0.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.