Celebrities accused of using too much water

CALIFORNIA --

Authorities in California are cracking down on A-list celebrities who are blatantly using way too much water. Many of these over-users are hit with fines but it has not curbed water use. To help, authorities will now install flow restriction devices.

These devises remove the functionality of irrigation systems causing frustratingly slow- dripping showers forcing people to control their water usage. Officials advise people to also install drought tolerant landscaping.