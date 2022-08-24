Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Nicki Minaj has put female rappers back at the top of music charts.

“Super Freaky Girl” — debuts at No. 1 this week as both the most-streamed and highest-selling song in the country this week. Not only does it mark Minaj’s first totally solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it’s the first song to debut at No. 1 by any unaccompanied female rapper since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop (That Thing!)” back in 1998.

Minaj's new single "Super Freaky Girl"debuted at number one Monday. The track samples Rick James' 1981 classic funk hit "Super Freak."

According to Billboard, Minaj's single has 89,000 digital downloads so far, marking the biggest digital sales week of any track this year.

"Super Freaky Girl" will be on Minaj's 5th full-length album. No date for its release, but it is expected to drop soon.