Capitol Records drops virtual rapper FN Meka

LOS ANGELES, California --

Capitol Records has done away with the newly-debuted "robot rapper." This comes after the company was criticized for the virtual character.

The record label said Tuesday, that is has "severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately." It called its decision to sign the project "insensitive."

The company apologized for "not asking enough questions about the equity and the creative process behind it." Industry professionals say the character - a black male cyborg- was fashioned out of reductive stereotypes. One non-profit activist group demanded that all funds spent on the project be directed towards causes that support young black artists.