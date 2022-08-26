Taylor Swift class blends the old with the new

AUSTIN, Texas --

Musical renown has met literary renown as Taylor Swift is being taught to students at an academic university for the second semester in a row.

As the University of Texas at Austin website displays, Professor Elizabeth Escala will be teaching a class in the Liberal Arts Honors program this Fall, titled: The Taylor Swift Songbook.

Escala says, “Students in the course will study Swift’s songs alongside the traditional canon of Western literature: Shakespeare, Keats, and Frost. They’ll be asked to analyze and contextualize common practices and problems across the centuries.”

This is no one-time occurrence, however.

Last Spring, at New York University, the academic curriculum featured a class that focused on the pop-star’s career, critically examining topics like songwriting as well as gender and feminism.