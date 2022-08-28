Recent rainwater floods El Paso park, residents concerned about mosquitoes

EL PASO, Texas -- The recent monsoon rain has led to a problem that neighbors of Redstone village park are calling pesky.

Neighbors say the park has been acting as a retention pond. With the standing water comes more mosquitoes. They say, however, this is not new problem water has been collecting there for many years.

What is new, however, is the amount of water that's been collected recently. The neighbors say this is the worst it's been in terms of draining. Usually, the rainwater dries up at a quicker rate.

"Since it started raining in June when the monsoon started it's not draining. It's always filled up there when it rains, but this year it's just not draining at all," said Karen Sutton a resident near Red Stone Village.

Sutton says she reached out to the city's vector control to get help with the mosquito problem last week. They have still not been by to take care of the problem.

We reached out to Vector Control but their offices are closed for the weekend.