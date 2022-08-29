Israeli tycoon appeals corruption conviction in Swiss court

GENEVA (AP) — Lawyers for Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz have urged an appeals court to throw out testimony from a former first lady of Guinea that contributed to his conviction for corruption over the secret payment of millions by his firm to win coveted iron-ore contracts in the west African country. Geneva lawyer Daniel Kinzer said the terms and circumstances of a deal between Mamadie Toure, one of the wives of late Guinean President Lansana Conte, and the FBI in the United States were unclear. He said defense lawyers never had a chance to question her.

