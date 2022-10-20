Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash

EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive.

Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.

The phrase literally translates to "with eggs" in Spanish but has multiple meanings. Those meanings often reference bravery and courage. According to Wordreference.com, the phrase can be perceived as vulgar.

"Con Huevos" and other murals in the series can be found on Instagram @ortegtino.