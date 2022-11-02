Jury trial to remove DA Yvonne Rosales set for March 2023

EL PASO, Texas -- The jury trial in the removal case of District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has been set for March 2023, according to a signed court order from presiding Judge Tryon D. Lewis.

Judge Lewis has set a scheduling hearing for the morning of November 10 at the county courthouse in downtown El Paso.

The court will establish discovery control times, pleading and motion filing deadlines, and other necessary pre-trial settings at the meeting on November 10.

Each party in the case is required to propose a scheduling hearing before the meeting, the order reads.