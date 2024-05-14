CRRUA raising water, wastewater rates

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Changes are happening at the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA). Along with unanimously confirming Juan Carlos Crosby as the new executive director at its regular meeting last night, the board voted to increase water and wastewater rates.

The new rates will start July 1, 2024. The increase comes just months after CRRUA was found to be improperly maintaining an arsenic treatment plant. That improper management led to unhealthy drinking water. The organization has faced several other issues in the intervening months.

CRRUA says the last time it raised rates was in 2019.

“CRRUA’s infrastructure has a total replacement cost of $81.5 million.” said CRRUA executive director Juan Carlos Crosby. “The additional revenue received from the rate correction will be used to help ensure the health, safety, and welfare of customers.”

Residential Water Rates

Current New $15.00 $17.83 First 3,000 gallons

Residential Wastewater Rates

Current New $20.62 $27.00 Minimum on first 7,000 gallons

Non-residential Water Rates

Base Rate up to 3,000 Gallons Commercial Industrial Institutional Bulk Current $50.00 $100.00 $50.00 $70.00 New $53.07 $106.14 $53.07 $74.30

Non-residential Wastewater Rates

Base Rate up to 7,000 Gallons Commercial Industrial Institutional Bulk Current $77.08 $77.08 $77.08 n/a New $81.51 $81.51 $81.51 n/a

Crosby will take over as CRRUA's new executive director later this month. He has served in an interim capacity for several months now.

"According to the employment agreement, Crosby will serve a three-year term beginning May 20, 2024, at an annual base salary of $126,500," CRRUA officials stated.