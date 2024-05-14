Skip to Content
Doña Ana County to break ground on new elections warehouse

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The Doña Ana County Clerk's Office announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bureau of Elections warehouse, which will replace the current Lakeside Dr. Las Cruces, NM 88007 warehouse.

The more than 14,000-square-foot building will include dedicated spaces for storing voting machines, ballot boxes, and other election supplies to ensure efficiency and organization. It will enhance the operations of the Doña Ana County Clerk's Office and contribute to the smooth execution of future elections in the county.

The groundbreaking will happen on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024, at 10 AM at 2821 Las Vegas Ct. Las Cruces, NM 88007.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

