Learn more about Alzheimers, dementia and memory loss at forum in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso residents are invited to take part in an Alzheimer’s Association Community Forum on the impact of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Join us on Wednesday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the University Library's Blumberg Auditorium 1st Floor on the UTEP campus, to learn more about Alzheimer's, dementia and memory loss.

The forum provides an opportunity for residents of all ages to come together to ask questions about the disease, share their personal experiences, learn about available resources and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease. Bring a friend or family member, and share your thoughts about how the Alzheimer's Association can help more people in our community.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a growing concern in our community,” said Maria Llamas, Program Director with the Alzheimer’s Association, West Texas chapter. “We invite families to join us so we can better understand your needs and address support for the El Paso area community.”

Register at https://bit.ly/ALZCFEP110922 or call 800-272-3900 to register or for more information.