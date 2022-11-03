Pfizer’s RSV vaccine shows promise in trial run as kids are hit hard with the virus.

EL PASO, Texas - RSV is unfortunately one of the fastest spreading viruses at the moment, with wheezing babies and children filling pediatric hospitals across the US. Pfizer is preparing to present new data offering promising protection to the FDA.

The Pfizer vaccine is given to pregnant women who then make antibodies that cross the placenta and protect the baby after birth. In the trial, the vaccine was given to those pregnant and appeared to be about 80% effective at preventing severe RSV disease in their infants in the first three months of life. It also cut a baby’s risk of needing to see a doctor for an RSV infection by half.

Pfizer plans to apply for approval of the vaccine before next year, with the hope that the shot can be the first vaccine to help protect against RSV as soon as next winter.