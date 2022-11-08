Skip to Content
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office

KVIA

DALLAS (AP) — Investigators found a man and a woman shot dead Tuesday after a report of a gunshot heard at a Texas medical examiner’s office, officials said.

Officers found the pair dead shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday while responding to a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office, said Dallas County sheriff’s Investigator William Fritz.

After evacuating the building, investigators determined that the man had walked into the complex and shot his wife, who was employed there, Fritz said. No identities have been released. No one else was reported injured.

Associated Press

