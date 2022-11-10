10-year-old boy witnessed Sun Metro bus crash in backyard

EL PASO, Texas-- Jose Pizarro's 10-year-old son was playing outside his home when a Sun Metro bus and truck collided right in front of the 10-year-old's view on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive in Far East El Paso.

The boy was playing outside when he heard a loud sound, unlike anything he's heard before, his dad Jose said. Other neighbors in the area said they also heard the crash, which was around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

An avid walker said she has almost been hit by a car several times on her daily walks and is incredibly disturbed to hear that this 10-year-old had to witness such a horrible accident.

The boy's father said being so close to the scene, he is traumatized and incredibly rattled. The boy still managed to go to school today.

According to police, the driver of a Chevy Impala was southbound on Rich Beem around 4:18 p.m. Tuesday when the driver turned left on Tierra Flores in front of the bus causing the crash. Both the Impala and bus came to rest after crashing into a rock wall. The driver of the Impala was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and three pasengers of the Sun Metro bus were take to the hospital. Only one passenger was uninjured.