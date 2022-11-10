Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday

EL PASO, Texas - The 17th Annual Northeast Veterans Day parade will take place Friday morning. The Northeast Veterans Day parade always happens on the actual holiday, and local Veterans are looking forward to their biggest parade yet.

Organizers expect a larger crowd this year.

The parade will start at the Texas National Guard building on Hondo Pass, pass down Stahala Drive, onto Diana, and end up at Old Glory Memorial for a special ceremony. This is the first time the parade will have a new starting point. Retired Major General Edward Greer will be the Grand Marshall for this year’s parade.

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. and end around 11-11:30 a.m. For more information, you should go to their website. Also, Borderland Veterans can get some freebies this Veterans Day, which you can find on this story on our website.