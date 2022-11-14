General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death.

On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.

Authorities were searching for the driver of the Ford Raptor and arrested Saenz after receiving an anonymous tip.

Police say the main contributing factor in the collision was McCrory riding an electric bike on the freeway.

Section 551.202 of the Texas Transportation Code says "A person may operate an electric personal assistive mobility device on a residential street, roadway, or public highway with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less" when there is no sidewalk available.

The law also says if you are riding on the highway you must be as close as practicable to the right-hand edge of the roadway. Police say McCrory was in the far-right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind.

ABC-7 asked El Paso police if electric bikes are allowed on I-10.

Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said, "within the city of El Paso, pedestrians, bicycles, motor scooters, electric bicycles, and motorcycles under 250cc are prohibited on the highway."