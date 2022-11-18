Skip to Content
E Jean Carroll filing new Trump lawsuit

E. Jean Carroll says she is planning to file a sexual assault lawsuit against Former President Donald Trump next week.

The former magazine columnist is suing under new york's adult survivors act.

The lawsuit will also include a new defamation claim for statements trump made last month.

A D.C. appeals court is already reviewing a defamation suit Carroll filed against Trump.

She claims he defamed her when he denied allegations that he raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

