24 Hour, seven days a week drive thru cannabis comes to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- With legal recreational selling and consumption becoming legal in New Mexico as of April of 2022, now 24/7 drive thru cannabis is available in Las Cruces.

High Horse Cannabis opened a 24 hour, seven days a week cannabis dispensary on South Valley in the City of Crosses on Friday the 18th of November.

Director of Retail Operations, Colt DeMoriss told ABC-7, "When patients have episodes, those aren't timed. It could happen at 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock and if they need medicine, we are here to give it to them.”

ABC-7 spoke to businesses near the new dispensary to find out how they felt regarding their new neighbors.

Claudia Rueda, the owner of Los Amigos said, “When I saw it, you know, I saw when they were getting it ready and to be honest with you, we are very excited cause hopefully that brings more business to us, this area, and hopefully it works out.”