City of El Paso to open spray parks during Memorial Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has announced they will be opening its spray parks across El Paso during Memorial Day weekend.

Visitors can activate spray parks through water flow controls found in the playgrounds.

The City has nine spray parks, which are free and open to the public and will be opened daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The locations are as follow:

Sue Young Spray Park, 9730 Diana Dr.

Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree Ln.

Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson Ave.

Pavo Real Enhanced Spray Park, 9301 Alameda Ave.

Westside Community Spray Park, 7400 High Ridge Dr.

Marty Robbins Spray Park, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Braden Aboud Memorial Spray Park, 4325 River Bend Dr.

Salvador Rivas Jr. Spray Park,12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.

Chamizal Community Spray Park, 2119 Cypress Ave.

Dog owners will also be able to take their dogs to the K-9 Agent Bulder Memorial Dog Spray Park, located at 9301 Alameda. This is the only City-owned spray park for dogs.

Additionally, the City will also have two splash pads located at San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W Mills Ave., and El Paso Zoo Hunt Family Desert Springs (paid admission), 4001 E. Paisano Dr.