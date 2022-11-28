Mesilla residents continue to voice concerns over proposed cellphone tower

MESILLA, New Mexico -- Monday evening, there will be another town hall meeting to discuss the possibility of a cellphone tower being built at Town Hall Park in Mesilla.

The proposal to install a 60-foot cellphone tower was made by Verizon. If passed, it would be installed in a neighborhood park in the historic district.

The tower would be disguised as a fake pine tree with artificial branches.

Many community members have raised concerns about this addition to the park. Some are outraged with the proposed idea.

ABC-7 spoke with one group of residents who are against the proposed installation.

Most were worried about how this could hurt the area's historical value and cultural landscape.

Greg Lester told ABC-7 he has lived in the neighborhood for five years. He said he decided to move there because of the historical value of the area.

"Putting a cell phone tower just seems so ludicrous. I mean, this is a park, and so it is just so out of place, so out of the height, proportion. It is just going to look like a sore thumb," Lester said.

Jose Gallegos, 82, said he has lived in the neighborhood since he was 13. He worries about what this tower will do to his community.

"It is going to look terrible. It is going to look like something out of this world," he said.

Another woman said she worries about the impact this could have on the park's future.

"I felt like slowly the park is being slowly whittled away, fewer things to play on. And now to take away the edge of the park in a way that would be so impactful and maybe even not so safe and healthy for children to visit," Renee Beltran said.

Some say instead of looking like a historical town, it will become an industrial community with the installation of the tower.

One woman said she worries if this is passed, more towers could be installed in the area.

Residents said they are open to the tower being built in a different location.

Some are upset by the lack of communication from town officials.

ABC-7 reached out to the town for comments. Officials referred us to the town's attorney.

We have reached out, but he has not been available to discuss the matter.