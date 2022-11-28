WATCH: NMSU officials discuss the possibility of playing in a bowl game

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Monday morning officials at the New Mexico State University will be discussing the possibility of the men's football team playing in a bowl game.

NMSU moved to 5-6 on the season with a 49-14 upset win over Liberty Saturday. That win didn't secure them bowl eligibility, but it did keep them in the hunt.

Teams that finish with 6 or more wins automatically become bowl eligible.

This season there are 79 bowl-eligible teams for 82 spots, leaving 3 open spots.

Buffalo who right now are 5-6 could take 1 of those three spots if they were to win on Friday.

Usually, the remaining spots would go to the highest-ranked 5-7 teams - this year that would be Rice, UNLV and Auburn.

But this is where things get interesting. The Aggies never got to play a 12th game, as their game with San Jose State was cancelled due to the death of a Spartans player.

NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia told ABC-7 they exhausted all options in finding a replacement FBS team but fell short.

The argument is, if they had been able to play that 12th game they could have 6 wins right now and therefore be bowl eligible.

Because of this, Moccia told ABC-7 that they plan on asking the NCAA to consider NMSU above 5-7 teams, via a waiver.

It's important to note the Aggies are still trying to find a 12th game for Dec. 3rd.