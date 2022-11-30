Mexico and Saudi Arabia clash for a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s knockout stage

JUAREZ, Mexico -- Mexico and Saudi Arabia will play their last group-stage match at the World Cup Wednesday at noon.

Both teams still have chances to qualify for the knockout stage; one team has it easier than the other.

A win for Saudi Arabia will qualify for the next round. Mexico needs to beat Saudi Arabia and wait to see who wins the other match from their group between Argentina and Poland.

If Mexico ties or loses this third group stage game, they will be eliminated.

Mexico is well known for qualifying for the knockout stage of the World Cup. They've been qualifying for the Round of 16 since the 1986 FIFA World Cup which they hosted.

The last time Mexico failed to make it to this stage was at the 1978 FIFA World Cup in Argentina.

Fans in Juarez expect this to be a rough match for the Mexican team, who hasn't been able to score a goal yet in this year's tournament.

Currently, the standings of this Group C are (1) Poland with 4 points, (2) Argentina with 3, (3) Saudi Arabia with 3 as well and (4) Mexico on the bottom with 1 point.